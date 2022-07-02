Bank of America Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.42.

MU opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

