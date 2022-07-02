Barclays Begins Coverage on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on H. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.85.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

