Barclays Cuts boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 45

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 188.89 ($2.32).

BOO stock opened at GBX 56.16 ($0.69) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.87 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 322 ($3.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The stock has a market cap of £711.90 million and a P/E ratio of -187.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

