Barclays Upgrades Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) to “Overweight”

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 245 ($3.01). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s previous close.

VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.33 ($2.70).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.12. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.97.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,239.77).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

