Basic Attention Token Trading Down 1% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $607.46 million and approximately $90.72 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,691,558 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

