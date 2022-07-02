Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.