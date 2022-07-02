Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of BBWI opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

