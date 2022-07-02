Beacon Price Down 13.4% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $305,609.06 and $12,215.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00137929 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

