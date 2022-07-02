Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bechtle from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.