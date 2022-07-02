Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $6.83.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 115.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000.
About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
