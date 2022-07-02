Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDRFY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €81.00 ($86.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($111.70) to €107.00 ($113.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.1001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.