Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Shares of BDC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Belden’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Belden by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 96.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

