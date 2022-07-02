Benin Management CORP Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

