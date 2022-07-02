Benin Management CORP Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

