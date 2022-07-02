Benin Management CORP Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $41,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,105,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Halliburton stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

