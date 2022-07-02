Benin Management CORP Sells 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

