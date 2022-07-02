Benin Management CORP Sells 800 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSN. Truist Financial lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

