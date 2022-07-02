Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($46.25) to GBX 3,910 ($47.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($31.42) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,815.71 ($46.81).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,509 ($30.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,663.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,837.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,947.62. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,382 ($29.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 34.70 ($0.43) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Fumbi Chima bought 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,643 ($32.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,853.27 ($25,583.70). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($33.33), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($43,966.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,193,547.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

