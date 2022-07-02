Berenberg Bank Trims Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Target Price to GBX 210

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 219 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Shares of SHED stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of £757.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.64. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.