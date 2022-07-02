Berkshire Bank Buys 2,711 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

