Berkshire Bank Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $258.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

