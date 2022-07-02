Berkshire Bank Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.93. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

