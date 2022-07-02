Berkshire Bank Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,925 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $146.09 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

