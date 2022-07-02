Berkshire Bank Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berkshire Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI opened at $120.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.