Berkshire Bank Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,971,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.