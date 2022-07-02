Berkshire Bank Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,131,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,260,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

