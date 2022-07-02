Berkshire Bank Has $5.11 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $616.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $628.32 and a 200 day moving average of $733.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

