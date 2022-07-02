Berkshire Bank Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.67 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

