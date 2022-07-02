Berkshire Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

