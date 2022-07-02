Berkshire Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.83.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

