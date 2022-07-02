Berkshire Bank Purchases 856 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

