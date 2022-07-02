Berkshire Bank Purchases Shares of 1,808 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

NYSE:PNC opened at $161.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

