Berkshire Bank Sells 1,059 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.