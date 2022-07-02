Berkshire Bank Sells 357 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

