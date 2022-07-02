BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.12) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.39) to GBX 2,590 ($31.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,370 ($29.08).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,224 ($27.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,534.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,542.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

