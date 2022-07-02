Bitcoin 21 Price Down 68.3% This Week (XBTC21)

Bitcoin 21 (XBTC21) traded 65.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 21 has traded down 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 21 has a total market cap of $6,437.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin 21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 21 alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00168632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00630337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Bitcoin 21 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 21’s total supply is 7,093,108 coins and its circulating supply is 793,108 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 21 is www.bitcoin-21.com . Bitcoin 21’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_21 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin 21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.