Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Achieves $996.19 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $996.19 million and $78.99 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $52.15 or 0.00270801 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,257.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00529730 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011817 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,102,539 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

