BitTube (TUBE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.00

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $466,274.80 and $122.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00611444 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 347,602,322 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

