BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 54.6% in June

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 59,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

