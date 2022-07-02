BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $719.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $848.93.

BLK opened at $616.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.24. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

