Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Lowered by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.5% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

