Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Trading Up 4%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) shares were up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 1,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

