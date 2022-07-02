Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.