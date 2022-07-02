Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $162,241.35 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $162,241.35 and approximately $161.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars.

