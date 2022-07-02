BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $90.95.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.