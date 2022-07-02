Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading 0.4% Higher

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. 8,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 10,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $163.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Analysts forecast that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

