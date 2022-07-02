BOMB Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $164,599.90 and approximately $84,843.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,205.19 or 0.99988239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00042173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024031 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

