Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 13,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 779,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

