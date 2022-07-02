Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BONXF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

