Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BONXF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.19.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.