Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of Boral stock remained flat at $$8.33 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Boral has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

