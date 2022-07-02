Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of Boral stock remained flat at $$8.33 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Boral has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $21.60.
Boral Company Profile (Get Rating)
